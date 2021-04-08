The Russian woman rested in Egypt at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and was delighted with the trip. The girl shared her impressions on the blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

First of all, the tourist was surprised that almost no one in the country observes restrictive measures. So, only employees of airports, museums, hotels, police wear protective equipment, while sellers, locals and most hotel employees go without a mask.

“To be honest, we were so relaxed that I completely forgot that a virus is raging in the world. I remembered only on the way back, at the airport, ”said the Russian woman.

The girl also noted the comfortable atmosphere at the hotel, where a wide range of entertainment is available to vacationers: swimming pools, bars, a water park and many parties. The traveler singled out the children’s club separately and praised the work of the animators, recalling her unsuccessful vacation in Turkey.

“Turkey pissed me off two years ago. The daughter was 12 years old, and at times she wanted to hang out in the kids club (volleyball, fly a kite or cook). But kids club up to 11 years old inclusive. And they didn’t take her anywhere. And they even drove them off a couple of times, ”the Russian woman explained.

Earlier, experts have named the optimal cost of rest in the resorts of Egypt. So, a vacation in a five-star hotel in Hurghada or Sharm el-Sheikh together with the flight will cost almost 70 thousand rubles, and accommodation in a more budget hotel will be 55 thousand rubles.