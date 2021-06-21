A Russian tourist went on vacation to Egypt and Tunisia and chose the best country for vacation. She told the portal “Subtleties of Tourism” about the pros and cons of each resort, her review was published on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

As the Russian woman admitted, the cost of tours to both resorts was about the same – from 120 thousand rubles for two people for ten days. Nevertheless, she had to fly to Tunisia on a cargo-passenger flight, and to Egypt on a regular flight – but after that the girl had a six-hour transfer from Cairo to the coast, which, according to her, “is not for the faint of heart, and even less for tourists with children.”

The traveler noted that in Tunisia she was pleased with the “amazing” spacious room, food in the hotel, “the atmosphere of comfort” and the lack of tourists. She called the neglected beach and the dirty sea due to algae as the main disadvantage of the resort. “The Red Sea cannot be compared to the Mediterranean, not even half,” she added.

Nevertheless, the Russian woman gave her preference to Egypt. The tourist explained that due to the greater workload, the organization of recreation there is “an order of magnitude higher” – including a wider choice of entertainment outside the hotel.

“Although I have always loved Tunisia more, Egypt is clearly winning!” – concluded the author.

Earlier in June, a Russian woman listed the most popular ways to cheat tourists in Tunisia and Egypt. First of all, the girl noted that in different countries the types of fraud are different – if the Turks are simply “cunning”, then the Arabs “will be deceived and will not blink.”