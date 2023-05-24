A reader of the “Subtleties of Tourism” said about the dirt and leaks in the hotel rooms in Egypt

The Russian woman rested in an Egyptian hotel and described the trip with the phrase “spent money and nerves.” The girl shared her impressions on the portal “Subtleties of tourism”, her review was published on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication said that she gave 179 thousand rubles for a week of rest for two at the five-star Desert Rose Resort hotel in Hurghada. However, she said that a high price tag does not guarantee good conditions. According to the Russian woman, their room was dirty, and the toilet was leaking in it. In addition, the trash can was full upon check-in and the bedside tables were covered with dust. In the bathroom, the traveler found someone else’s hair.

“We haven’t showered yet, and the floor is already damp. Because of this, traces of mold are visible on the walls. It is better to take a hair dryer with you: the one in the room does not dry your hair, it is small and fragile, it’s scary to take it in your hands, ”wrote a reader of the portal.

The tourist also complained about the sea because of the muddy and dirty water. For swimming in a mask, according to the author of the publication, you will have to take a separate excursion. In addition, the traveler was disappointed with the food included in the tour price.

“The food in the main restaurant is disgusting. Everything from yesterday is served the next day, there is a taste of defrosted food, ”she concluded.

