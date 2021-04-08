A Russian woman was disappointed after a vacation at an all-inclusive hotel on the Black Sea coast. The girl shared her impressions on the blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The author of the material decided to spend a vacation with her family in Anapa, but cloudy weather and low temperatures interfered with the rest. As a result, the tourist decided to move to a four-star all-inclusive hotel. Five-day accommodation for two adults and a child cost 73 thousand rubles.

In the new hotel, the traveler was pleased with the food available from seven in the morning to nine in the evening, which is especially convenient for families with a child. “There is a gastro bar between breakfast, lunch and dinner. And this is a great thing, I can tell you: have a snack before a walk or warm up with hot tea after, ”the blogger noted.

However, the hotel turned out to have more minuses than pluses. Among the shortcomings, the girl noted problems with water supply, a lack of towels, a small selection of TV channels and an uncomfortable hairdryer. Also, the traveler did not like the cold water in the pool, from which the lips turn blue.

Separately, the author of the material highlighted an unkempt territory. “The mattresses on the sun loungers are dead, dirty, including mold stains, roll off, as most of the hinges have been torn off. Every time we came to the pool, we looked out for decent mattresses, it’s unpleasant! ” – complained the tourist.

Earlier in March, a Russian woman rested in Sochi and named the resort Moscow due to high prices. In addition, the girl noted the unfriendliness of the local residents, who perceive the newcomers only as a “wallet”.