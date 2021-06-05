The Russian woman celebrated a minor need at the Aeroflot check-in counter at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The incident was caught on a video published in Telegram-channel “Raging World”.

So, first the girl lit a cigarette at the reception, and then she relieved herself there. It is also clarified that the passenger was supposed to fly on a Shanghai – Moscow flight. It is noted that the passenger was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, and the reason for the inappropriate behavior was the flight delay.

Whether the Russian woman got on board the plane is not reported.

Earlier in 2020, it was reported that an unknown passenger had relieved himself in front of other tourists in the airport lounge. The author of the video did not indicate the name of the airport and the country where the incident was captured. Despite this, netizens were horrified by the man’s actions and reacted with disgust to what they saw.