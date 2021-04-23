A resident of Kemerovo received a letter from her nephew 41 years after it was sent. This is reported by REN TV.

Valery Yakupov wrote to his aunt back in 1980 from the army and said that he would soon end his service and return home. The message came to the old address, over the years Lyudmila Muravyova managed to change her place of residence and surname, and a new resident of the apartment helped to find the addressee through social networks.

The Kemerovo woman admitted that she was extremely surprised. She opened a letter from the past and immediately called her nephew, whom she had not seen for many years. Valery Yakupov now lives in Omsk and mostly talks with his aunt on the phone. The family now has its own heirloom.

Earlier, a resident of the American city of Evansville, Indiana, found a message in a bottle, sent by a nine-year-old girl seven years ago.