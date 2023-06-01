Russian woman refused daily sex with her husband, finding a comparison with brushing your teeth

The Russian woman was able to refuse daily sex with her husband, having found an unexpected comparison. Her letter leads edition vologda-poisk.ru.

According to the woman, she married her boyfriend named Andrei after a year of dating, and daily sex seemed completely normal to them. Over time, the woman realized that she no longer wanted intimacy so often, and once refused him. “You stopped having fun with me early,” he said sadly. Or asked if I was all right and if he did something that upset me, ”recalls the author of the letter.

The woman decided that her husband was a sex addict and began to try to satisfy his needs through force, which led to breakdowns and disgust. “And it wasn’t long before my desire during lovemaking began to fade. Once I was exhausted after an illness and broke down on Andrey when he demanded “marital obligations,” she admitted. Then the Russian woman reasoned with him, comparing sex with brushing your teeth, which an intimate relationship should not look like.

See also If you're really honest you don't need more than a Skoda Fabia My grandmother had a rather scary take on this, and I'm glad we live in an age where such advice is outdated. She told me I'd better "give him what he wants" so he doesn't look elsewhere. But I can't be convinced anymore. I want to enjoy making love, not perceive it as a necessity. Is this some kind of teeth cleaning?

The woman announced to her husband that she felt she was an instrument for his satisfaction. “We will have sex when we both want it and we will be in a good mood. He had no other choice but to agree,” she concluded.

