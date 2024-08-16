Russian Photographer Raises Ransom to Save Kidnapped Husband

Russian woman rescued her kidnapped husband by collecting ransom for the criminals. This was reported on Friday, August 16, by Telegram– Mash channel on Moika.

According to the publication, the 34-year-old Russian was kidnapped in Nizhny Novgorod, he became the victim of a criminal scheme, as a result of which he was beaten and forced into a car at gunpoint. A ransom of 250 thousand rubles was set for his rescue. The photographer’s wife managed to collect this amount and transfer it to the kidnappers, after which they brought her husband to the Leningrad Region and released him.

The couple has now contacted the police, and the perpetrators are being sought.

