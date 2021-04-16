A resident of Izhevsk was put on the wanted list after eight children were poisoned with chlorine in her private pool. This is reported on website Directorate of the Investigative Committee (IC) in the Republic of Udmurtia.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”). Anna Shirokova, born in 1977, became his figurant.

According to the investigation, the accused rented out the swimming pool she owned in a private household from 13 to 14 April 2021. As a result, eight minors got chemical poisoning after bathing.

After that, Shirokova fled from the judiciary and was put on the wanted list.

Earlier it was reported that in Izhevsk, children were massively poisoned with chlorine in one of the private pools. Its owner carried out disinfecting procedures, and on the evening of April 13, the visitors felt unwell, after which they were hospitalized.