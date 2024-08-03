Passenger punches security officer in the face at Sochi airport

A passenger hit a security officer at Sochi airport for asking her to take off her watch and belt during a pre-flight inspection, the Telegram channel reports. “Sochi Emergency”.

It is noted that the 34-year-old Russian woman refused to comply with the airport worker’s demands, and then hit her in the face with her hand. Law enforcement officers were called to the scene of the incident.

“They established that the troublemaker was heading to Moscow and refused to comply with established safety rules, and also interfered with the work and performance of official duties of airport employees,” the statement said.

As a result, the resident of the capital was detained and an administrative protocol was drawn up against her. In addition, an investigation is currently underway into the attack on the airport employee and the infliction of bodily harm on her.

