Russian woman filmed the most expensive luxury coupe on a train from Moscow to Anapa

A Russian tourist filmed her trip in the most expensive luxury compartment on the train from Moscow to Anapa. The video was published in the account @krasnodar_kray in Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The traveler said that the compartment for almost 100 thousand rubles has two beds, a sofa, a TV, a hairdryer and its own shower room with a toilet. “Everything is very clean, neat, comfortable,” she said.

According to the tourist, the compartment was cleaned four times a day. Each passenger was given a personal cosmetic bag.

“They brought us a chic breakfast: boiled pork, pancakes, caviar, fish – in general, everything to feel as luhari as possible,” the Russian woman admired, adding that two hours later they were served a lunch with sweets, fruits and champagne.

“Great service! Wonderful train. Don’t envy. Maybe it will soon be available to many”, “If possible, why not”, “It has always been like this: for money and comfort and beauty,” netizens wrote.