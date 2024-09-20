A woman who stole 1.7 million rubles from a pensioner was detained in the Moscow region

A 28-year-old woman from Rostov Oblast has been detained in the Moscow region for stealing 1.7 million rubles from an 88-year-old pensioner under the guise of a social worker. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of theft. The defendant has been arrested. Now detectives are identifying her possible accomplices.

According to law enforcement, the attacker called the elderly woman on her home phone and introduced herself as an employee of a government organization. She said that some kind of monetary reform was currently underway, according to which everyone had to replace old-style banknotes with new ones.

A few days later, the detainee came to the pensioner’s home and introduced herself as a social worker. She entered the apartment and forced the victim to fill out meaningless papers. While she was signing documents in the kitchen, the defendant went into another room and stole 1.7 million rubles, after which she ran away.

Some time later, a suspect came to the pensioner’s home, introducing herself as a social worker. Under the pretext of exchanging banknotes, she entered the apartment and distracted the owner by filling out meaningless papers. While the elderly Muscovite was signing the papers in the kitchen, the swindler went into another room and stole 1.7 million rubles, after which she ran out into the street.

Earlier it was reported that in Kronstadt, scammers deceived a 67-year-old pensioner and forced her to work for them – taking money from elderly people.