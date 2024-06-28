SK: in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, a woman plunged a knife into her husband’s chest during an argument

In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), a 44-year-old local resident committed suicide with her husband. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the department, on June 22, the drunk defendant had a fight with her husband. She grabbed a knife and plunged it into the man’s chest. He did not survive.

A case was opened against the Russian woman under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She is currently in jail.

