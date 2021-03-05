A resident of the city of Berdsk, Novosibirsk region, on her birthday, poisoned her 39-year-old son with cerebral palsy to death and tried to kill herself. This was reported by the “Courier. Wednesday. Berdsk “.

According to the newspaper, on March 2, a 62-year-old Russian woman named Irina made an agreement with her son Maxim in advance and gave him potent drugs. The suicide note and unconscious relatives were found by the woman’s husband, he called an ambulance. The woman explained her actions by fatigue. Doctors ascertained the death of Maxim, Irina was hospitalized in serious condition.

Presumably, the woman had brain cancer. Information about the serious cancer of the Russian woman was also reported by the source of the publication “NGS. Novosibirsk “. Irina’s neighbor told Komsomolskaya Pravda that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had an operation, after which she had a relapse and the woman had to go for chemotherapy every month. “Then metastases started to my head, and then I had problems with my son’s care,” explained the interlocutor of the publication.

As reported in the department of the Investigative Committee for the Novosibirsk region, a criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code (“Murder”). A woman could face 8 to 15 years in prison.