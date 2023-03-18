The main sign of the onset of spring in Moscow was photographed and published in the group “River Station and Surroundings” on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) resident of the capital. The Russian woman noticed the ogre in the Druzhba park in the north of the city.

“The flames have arrived! Now it’s spring, ”the Muscovite signed the picture. In the comments, she explained that “ducks on wings always bring spring.”

“We also fly in Timiryazevsky, they quack”, “I heard them today, I was delighted”, “Ogari arrive at about the same time every year,” users reacted to the publication.

One of the participants in the discussion said that she saw thrushes flying in. “They are already singing with might and main,” she shared her observations.

Earlier in the west of Moscow, the first snowdrops were noticed. A photo of blooming flowers hit the net.