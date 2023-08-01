A 37-year-old Russian man, a resident of the Chelyabinsk region (Urals), held a woman kidnapped for 14 years, until the victim managed to escape and report the facts, as reported on July 31 by the Russian Investigation Committee.

According to the investigators, the kidnapper invited the victim to his house in the fall of 2009, when she was 19 years old, managing to keep her in his home from that moment on.

The man suffered from mental disorders.

In the month of July, “after the mental condition worsened” of the captor and his admission to a medical center, the victim managed to flee from his home, located in a village in the Chelyabinsk region.

Apparently, when the kidnapper was going to be admitted to the hospital, he forgot to close the victim’s room, so the woman managed to flee and ask the neighbors for help.

“Currently, the man is under the supervision of law enforcement officers in a medical institution,” says the official note.

According to investigators, the alleged kidnapper is also implicated in a murder committed in 2011.when he allegedly dismembered his victim and buried his remains in the basement of his house.

the channel of Telegram Mash reported that the murdered woman was a friend of the one who now managed to escape from captivity. According to this medium, the kidnapper raped his victims, behaved aggressively and drank a lot.

Likewise, the man barely went out into the street and avoided turning on the lights in the house, according to some sources.

*With information from EFE

