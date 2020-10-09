Russian woman Elena Panova managed to avoid life imprisonment in Switzerland for the murder committed by her foreign husband, the court acquitted the woman. E1.ru was informed about this by her lawyer Georgy Bagrationi.

In 2015, a resident of Yekaterinburg, Elena Panova, met Sergio Giussani from Switzerland on a dating site and moved in with him with her two minor daughters. After the wedding, it turned out that her husband had large mortgage debts, in addition, he had to support his ex-wife Monica and their common son. Elena had to get a low-paying job. At the same time, her husband began to beat her and her daughters.

On July 19, 2016, Monica was found dead. It was officially recognized that she died as a result of suicide, and her body was cremated. After a while, Giussani confessed to Elena that it was he who killed his ex-wife. In March 2018, Elena’s husband beat her again – and she called the police, who found a large arsenal of unregistered weapons in their house. A criminal case was opened against Giussani, during the investigation he confessed to the murder of his ex-wife, and he was arrested.

Soon the Swiss was informed that his wife had a new man, and he, out of jealousy, began to testify that it was she who planned the murder of Monica and incited him to commit the crime. Despite a number of inconsistencies, the court sentenced Elena to life in prison.

In February 2020, when Panova filed an appeal, lawyer Georgy Bagrationi joined the case. With the participation of Swiss lawyers and a representative of the Russian consulate, Rodion Vasiliev, convincing evidence of Elena’s innocence was collected.

As Bagrationi said, the defense had to carry out many examinations, which proved that the translator had incorrectly translated the words of the Russian woman. In addition, many facts were falsified during the investigation. In particular, SMS messages confirming that Elena was telling the truth. In addition, international law was violated – the Swiss side notified the consulate of Elena’s detention only ten days later.

“There were gross violations during interrogations – the person was in a painful condition, complained, and went to the doctor. She had spasms – this can be seen on the video of the interrogation. She was bullied, she has repeatedly stated this, ”the lawyer added.

The defense was able to provide evidence of Elena Panova’s innocence for each point of the charge, the court took them into account and acquitted the Russian woman. “She sobbed in the courtroom, they were tears of joy. It was a shock for her. Complete withdrawal of all charges and the right to rehabilitation, within the framework of which it will be possible to raise the issue of compensation, ”said Panova’s defender.

Elena intends to spend the near future with her family, she has not seen her children for almost two and a half years.

In February, Giorgi Bagrationi explained to Lente.ru the prejudiced attitude towards Elena by the law enforcement and judicial authorities of the canton by the corruption ties of Sergio Giussani. He served 20 years in the military and sold weapons, while, like his ex-wife, was registered with a psychiatrist and used antidepressants. Sergio Giussani was sentenced to 16 years for the murder of Monica.