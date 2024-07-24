A resident of Krasnodar had part of her brain removed after complications during childbirth

In Krasnodar, a local resident lost part of her brain after complications during a cesarean section. Kub Mash writes about this in Telegram.

As the Russian woman’s husband said, in January 2022, his wife gave birth to a child in a local hospital. At the maternity hospital, the man was met by an obstetrician-gynecologist, who asked why the doctors were not warned about the high position of the patient’s glottis and told about the difficulties with her intubation, which was only possible on the fourth attempt and with the help of resuscitators.

A few days later, the woman and her child were discharged, but her condition worsened at home and she fell into a coma. According to the Russian woman’s husband, the ambulance took her to intensive care only two hours after the call. There, the woman underwent a craniotomy and urgently removed part of her left hemisphere of the brain. “While she was in a coma, she [также] “they removed the uterus. And, accordingly, there was necrosis – sepsis of the postoperative suture after childbirth. Now my wife is a first-group disabled person,” the victim’s husband said.

As it became known, now the woman can only say three words: “yes”, “no” and “hello”. In addition, the right side of her body is partially paralyzed. Now the husband of the Russian woman is trying to prove the guilt of the doctors. In turn, the doctors deny their involvement in the complications. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on causing serious harm to health, the publication writes.

Related materials:

Earlier, a resident of Kaliningrad stopped walking after doctors advised her to bend her leg during a seven-hour labor. According to the Russian woman, despite recommendations to have a Caesarean section, doctors persuaded her to give birth on her own. As a result, according to the woman, after seven hours of labor, she began to have severe pain and her leg gave out. An examination at the hospital revealed that she had necrosis of the femoral head.