A Russian woman living in Turkey told about the rest in the country’s resorts in the winter and pointed out its disadvantages. She presented the relevant information in the blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

First of all, according to her, the problem is that after the end of the tourist season, many accommodation facilities do not work or function only partially due to the low degree of workload, and the limited staff often cannot cope with their duties.

For the same reason, there is no dietary variety. “Of course, you will not stay hungry, but you will not have to choose either,” the blogger noted, stressing that this feature also applies to the entertainment sector – in some hotels summer activities and animation services are not available.

“Of course, the weather is to blame! Winter is winter, because of the weather, in fact, all these disadvantages appear. It would be good, there would be more people, more restaurants are open, there would be animation, ”the woman concluded.

At the same time, according to the author of the post, rest in Turkey in winter has some advantages. Thus, during this period, prices for accommodation are usually two or even three times lower than in summer, while there are more accommodation options with comfortable conditions.

“Fewer people, more oxygen. How welcome this expression! Indeed, in winter there are few people in hotels, and this also has its plus, “said the Russian woman, stressing that in the winter months there are no queues at the resorts, there is no” battle for sun loungers “, and the rest becomes calm and quiet in general.

On January 29, a Russian woman who went to winter in Alanya compared life in Turkey and Russia and named the advantages of her homeland. First of all, she complained that Turkish residents smoke much more and “smoke everywhere”, while in Russia there is a ban on smoking in public places.