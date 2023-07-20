“MVD 24”: in Minusinsk, a mother abandoned 2 small children in a locked apartment without food and water

A criminal case has been initiated against a resident of Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, who left two young children in a locked apartment without food or water. This is reported Telegram-channel “MVD 24”.

A two-year-old boy and his one-year-old brother sat in the apartment for more than seven hours. When the children started crying outside the door, the neighbors called the police. Law enforcement officers opened the door to the dwelling and found the brothers in a cluttered room. The children were hungry and thirsty, there was no food or electricity in the house. They were taken to the hospital.

The police managed to locate the 21-year-old mother at night. She said that she had gone about her business and was going to return home around midnight. A criminal case has been initiated against the Russian woman for leaving her in danger.

Earlier, a resident of Samara left three children aged one, two and three years with a friend for six months and spent the allowances intended for them for her own needs. The woman could not contact her mother in any way and eventually contacted the police. A mother with many children faces up to three years in prison under a criminal article on failure to fulfill parental responsibilities.