In Lai, the mistress of fighting dogs left the child to bleed after an animal attack

In the village of Laya near Nizhny Tagil, a fighting dog attacked a 10-year-old child – the owner of the aggressive animal left the boy to bleed and did not help him. This was reported by the mother of the child, she was quoted by a local group during “In contact with”.

“Matvey and a classmate were walking home from school and decided to walk past the beach, feel the water, the swimming season was coming soon … And there, at that time, the hostess with her dogs was on a public beach in the daytime, the animals were without any reason and muzzles” , the woman said.

She added that the owner of two fighting dogs, one of which bit the child, yelled at her son with the words “next time you will wave your arms less”. The owner of the animals turned out to be a woman whose pets attacked another dog in 2022.

The boy’s mother wrote a statement to the police. The regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Earlier in Orenburg, a man on Yunykh Lenintsev Street set a fighting dog on a pensioner because of a remark made. After the incident, the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs began an investigation.