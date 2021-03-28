In Samara, a woman was killed by precipitation – she died after a snow ice fell on her. This is reported on the site regional department of the Investigative Committee.

As the investigators found out, on March 28, the Russian woman was walking on Metallistov Street in the Kirovsky district of the city. Snow ice fell on two women, one died on the spot, the second was hospitalized.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services and performance of work that does not meet safety requirements”). Also on this incident, the prosecutor of the Kirovsky district of the city of Samara organized an inspection of the management company ‘s compliance with the requirements of the legislation when servicing the house, including those regulating the procedure for clearing snow from the roof and cornices.

In February, Russian cities were named, whose residents are most dissatisfied with the removal of snow on the streets. The leaders of the rating are Penza and Ryazan. The utility services of Nizhny Novgorod, Vladivostok, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl, Lipetsk and Voronezh also received low marks for the quality of work.