A 26-year-old tourist from Novorossiysk was killed by a lightning strike during a mountain hike in Adygea

A 26-year-old resident of Novorossiysk died from a lightning strike during a campaign in Adygea. About it informs Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the Republic.

At present, the Investigative Department for the Maikop District has organized an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the tourist. According to preliminary data, on June 10, she went on a one-day hike in the mountains in a group of 38 people. Later, it began to rain with a thunderstorm, in the area of ​​the Abadzesh pass, lightning struck the girl. As a result, the victim received an electrical discharge incompatible with life.