A resident of Dagestan intervened in a battle between 4 males and killed one in all them. That is reported on the site Investigation Division of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the area.

In line with investigators, on the evening of September 7, on the outskirts of the village of Kakamakhi, Levashinsky district, a battle occurred between 4 males, which escalated right into a battle. The spouse of one of many contributors within the battle was sitting within the automotive at that second. Then she took a knife that was there and hit two of the contributors within the battle. Considered one of them died on the spot, the second was hospitalized.

“A prison case has been initiated towards a 46-year-old resident of Levashinsky district. She is suspected of committing a criminal offense beneath the article of the Prison Code of Russia “Homicide”, ”the Investigative Committee mentioned. The girl was detained by regulation enforcement officers. At present, the difficulty of selecting a safety measure within the type of detention is being resolved.

