Russian diplomats in Antalya, Turkey on Friday, October 2, are trying to find out the circumstances of an accident from buses in which Russian citizens have suffered.

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation clarified that one Russian tourist was injured as a result of the accident. She received minor injuries and was taken to a medical facility.

“There were 12 Russian tourists in the minibus. As a result of the road accident, one Russian woman received minor injuries, and after a preventive medical examination she was discharged, “RIA Novosti quotes a representative of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier in the day edition Milliyet reported that in Antalya, a bus with Russians collided in the oncoming lane with a passenger car on its way to the airport. One of the passengers required hospitalization. The driver of the car hit by the bus was killed.

On September 20, a 65-year-old Russian woman died in Antalya. Tatyana Tokareva is a 25-year-old minibus driver. He backed up, and the woman was with her back to the minibus, did not notice him and fell under the wheels. The police detained the driver responsible for the death of the Russian woman.