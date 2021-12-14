A developer in Sochi entered into a contract with a client for the purchase and sale of housing in a house for the construction of which was not issued a permit. On violation of the law informs the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnodar Territory.

According to the investigation, the Russian woman entered into an agreement with the developer and gave him a million rubles for an apartment in Shadow Lane. However, the local authorities did not issue a permit for the construction of an apartment building at the specified address, and the building existing there was given up for demolition.

As a result, a criminal case was opened against the developer under the article “Large scale fraud”. The prosecutor’s office took control of the investigation and sent the case file to the police.

In July 2021, it became known that a 60-year-old pensioner and her 34-year-old accomplice from Ufa, who were selling non-existent housing, would stand trial in Moscow. Before they came to the attention of law enforcement agencies, they managed to get hold of 122 million rubles.