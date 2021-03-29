In Sevastopol, a court sentenced Russian woman Galina Dovgopolyu to 12 years in prison under an article on treason for transferring secret military information to Ukraine. It is reported by TASS with reference to an informed source.

The court clarified that Dovgopolaya was collecting information about the Black Sea Fleet for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. She was found guilty under article 275 (“high treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

She will serve her sentence in a general regime colony.

Earlier, on March 16, it was reported that the FSB had caught a Ukrainian spy with a bomb in Crimea. According to the intelligence service, he took photographs and video recordings of the area, life support facilities and places of mass stay of people on the territory of Crimea. The men found an explosive device in the car.

Later it became known that the detainee worked as a journalist for the portal, which is part of the structure of the media corporation Radio Liberty (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).