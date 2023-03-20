A resident of the Rostov region hid the body of her daughter who died after giving birth in the basement

A resident of Bataysk, Rostov region, hid the body of her daughter in the basement, who died from drug poisoning after giving birth at home. This is reported by the regional Investigative Committee on its website.

As the department found out, in June 2022, a Russian woman gave birth to a daughter on her own at home, while being in a state of drug intoxication. After a short time, the child died without receiving specialized medical care. As the examination established, the cause of death of a newborn girl was intrauterine drug poisoning.

Investigators found that the woman, knowing about her pregnancy, was not registered with doctors and at the same time used illegal substances. It also became known that before that, the Russian woman was prosecuted for drug trafficking.

As a result, a 34-year-old woman was found guilty under a criminal article on causing death by negligence. The court sentenced her to two years in prison in a penal colony.

In December 2022, it became known that a resident of the Kaluga region had been hiding the body of her infant son who had rotted alive in a pantry for a month. As the investigation found out, the woman left the child unattended and fed him once a day, while she herself tried to arrange her personal life. At some point, rotting appeared on the baby’s skin, but the Russian woman decided not to go to the doctors. As a result, the boy’s condition worsened and he died. The mother of the child, afraid of punishment, put his body in a suitcase and hid it in the pantry, while continuing to live in the same apartment.