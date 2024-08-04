Shot: In Mytishchi, a girl jumped out of a window during a date with a new acquaintance

In the Moscow region, a girl jumped out of a window, scared by a gentleman from a dating site. About the date from which she had to flee, writes Telegram-Shot channel.

The incident occurred with a 31-year-old resident of Mytishchi. After communicating online, the users decided to meet in person, choosing the girl’s apartment for this. After conversations that did not foreshadow anything bad, the man went to the kitchen, turned on the burner and began to sniff the gas.

Having heard the offer to join, the Russian woman opened the window and jumped out – the apartment was on the second floor of the building. Following the hostess, the guest jumped out of the window, disappearing in an unknown direction. The girl had to go to the hospital: the jump ended with a closed craniocerebral injury and a broken shoulder.

The first date turned out to be more successful for the British woman. Moreover, the cherished meeting with her current boyfriend took place in a cemetery. The place inspired the young people to turn the conversation into a philosophical direction: they talked about the reality of the afterlife, the inevitability of death, faith, religion and values.