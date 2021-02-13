Russian athlete Elizaveta Golubeva won bronze in the 1,000 m race at the World Speed ​​Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, reports TASS…

As specified, she set a personal best, covering the distance in 1 minute 14.848 seconds.

The first place was taken by the representative of the United States Brittany Bow (1.14.128), the second – by the host of the competition, Jutta Lerdam (+0.544).

The top six also included two more Russians – Olga Fatkulina and Angelina Golikova.

For the Russian team, Golubeva’s medal became the sixth in this tournament.

We will remind, on the eve of the Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov won a silver medal in the 500 meters race, and Golikova won the same distance among women.

In addition, on Friday, Russian athletes won bronze medals in the women’s and men’s team pursuit races.

Thursday Sergey Trofimov took third place at a distance of 5000 meters.

The World Championship will end on Sunday.