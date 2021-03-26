58-year-old Russian woman Maria Konova gave birth to her first child in maternity hospital №18 in St. Petersburg. Her story was published Telegram-channel “112”.

The boy was born weighing 2.04 kilograms, he was named Yuri. Konova said that this is not the last child in their family.

The honored scientist told why she postponed motherhood. According to her, people born in the early 60s had “great goals, great construction projects and interesting things.” Also, the woman was constantly busy with work, projects, students and apprentices. However, in 2019, her husband, a professor of mathematics, invited her to become parents and be examined in one of the clinics in Munich (Germany).

The German doctor at some point began to discourage the woman because of the risks. The doctor convinced her that she and her husband had already taken place and built a career, and suggested that she think about it, since childbirth is a “test”. Then he invited her to give birth in Russia. Russian doctors helped Konova, a week ago she became a mother.

