On Sakhalin, scammers defrauded a woman of almost 2.5 million rubles

In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a 59-year-old woman gave almost 2.5 million rubles to scammers. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

According to the department, on November 27, the victim received a call from the number of the head of the institution where she works: her boss’s phone was hacked. The scammer warned the woman that allegedly FSB officers would soon contact her. She believed that she was communicating with the leader. Soon, an unknown person called the victim and introduced himself as an FSB investigator. He assured that bank employees were trying to steal her money.

To save her savings, the woman reissued the loans with new applications, withdrew the money and deposited it into the cell via a virtual card. So she lost 2.5 million rubles.

