The Russian woman found a way to fly to Turkey with a transfer via Minsk and talked about what she had to endure on this trip. The girl shared her impressions with the portal “Subtleties of Tourism”, her review was published on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The tourist said that it is impossible to buy a ticket from Belarus to Turkey – you need to purchase a ticket from a local tour operator. Nevertheless, this fact did not stop the traveler – she reached Minsk from Moscow by night train, and the next day flew to Antalya.

According to the girl, there is no alternative for the Turkish service. Thus, the tourist noted that after the closure of flights with Turkey, the Black Sea domestic resorts raised prices by 30 percent.

“In principle, I didn’t fly to Crimea with children, with their morbidity statistics (27 percent), and to Sochi with simply fantastic prices! We don’t have that much money, ”the Russian woman complained.

The way back home followed the same route – the author flew from Antalya to Minsk, spent two days in the city and returned to Moscow by plane. The girl admitted that she said at the Turkish airport that she was flying on a transit flight so that she could not take the PCR test.

Earlier in May, S7 canceled flights to Turkey until the end of the summer. The representative of the airline said that sales will resume only after the restoration of flights with Turkey in the same volume. The same decision was announced by Aeroflot – the carrier left on the schedule only two flights a week to Istanbul, which were allowed by the headquarters.