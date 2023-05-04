A resident of Krasnoyarsk for 80 thousand rubles ordered the murder of her daughter because of the apartment

A resident of Krasnoyarsk is suspected of organizing a contract killing of her daughter because of the apartment, about this informed press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

Investigators and the police jointly managed to prevent the contract killing of a 48-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk, the preparation for which was organized by her mother. A criminal case under the article on organizing the preparation of a murder for hire was opened against a 67-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk. According to investigators, in April, the pensioner told a friend about the idea to kill her daughter in order to take possession of her apartment.

An acquaintance arranged for her to meet with the perpetrator, who staged the murder under the control of operatives in May. According to the scenario, the murder was committed with a knife. At the same time, investigators learned that the suspect also wanted to kill her son.

