Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky talks about joining the EU after meeting with the President of the European Parliament in February. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A 70-year-old Russian citizen has been fined 40,000 rubles ($2,500) for making a laudatory comment about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, the human rights center said on Wednesday. Memorial, organization banned in Russia.

According to the center, the pensioner made the comment at a nursing home in the Russian Caucasus. She was staying there when she said Zelensky is “a handsome young man with a good sense of humour”.

“Everyone laughed at his jokes,” said the woman, referring to the former profession of the Ukrainian president, who became famous as a comedian and actor.

Shortly after these comments, police officers appeared in the pensioner’s room and accused her of “glorifying Zelensky”, according to the reports received.

The woman replied that she was only referring to the physique of the current Ukrainian president and his qualities as an actor, but that did not help her avoid the fine.

The reported events would have occurred in December 2022, as indicated by the Memorial.