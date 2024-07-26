A resident of St. Petersburg left her husband with abrasions and bruises in the trunk of a car

A resident of the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg found her husband with abrasions and bruises in the trunk of a car. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Mash on Moika”.

According to the publication, the Russian could not be saved. His wife contacted the police. The operatives who arrived at the scene found a glass tube with carbon deposits and a syringe with a needle.

The St. Petersburg resident had been convicted many times in the past, including for drug trafficking and robbery. Recently, the man again became a defendant in a case and was under a written undertaking not to leave.

