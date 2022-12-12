Ministry of Internal Affairs: a passenger fell under an arriving train at the Orekhovo metro station in Moscow and survived

A passenger fell on the way under an arriving train in the Moscow Metro and survived. Writes about it TASS with reference to the press service of the Moscow Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident occurred at the Orekhovo metro station on the Zamoskvoretskaya line. “A woman fell on the first track under an arriving train. She was removed, alive, ”the ministry said, adding that ambulances were on their way to the scene.

Details of the incident and rescue of the passenger are not given.

Earlier it was reported that in the Moscow metro, an 11-year-old student stumbled on the platform and fell onto the rails. The boy was on his way to school, and while he was waiting for the train, he looked at his phone and fell down. He was diagnosed with a slight leg bruise, hospitalization was not required.