In Engels, Saratov Region, a woman fell from a Ferris wheel

In Engels, Saratov Region, a woman fell off a Ferris wheel. This was reported by a source close to the investigation, writes “Russian newspaper”.

According to the newspaper’s source, the Ferris wheel from which the visitor fell is located in one of the city parks. The woman rode the wheel four times and fell.

The doctors who arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate the victim, but were unable to save her. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established.

