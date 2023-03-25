ASTV.ru: a woman entered the building of the district administration of Uglegorsk and left 12 puppies

On Sakhalin on Friday, March 24, a woman entered the building of the regional administration of Uglegorsk and left 12 puppies in one of the offices. This is reported ASTV.ru.

The Russian woman explained her action by the fact that they had promised to build a shelter in the area for a long time, but did not do it. According to her, it is the city hall that is responsible for the sterilization of animals and “since they are from the street, it means they belong to them.”

The conflict was filmed and posted online. On the footage, the guards were scolded for the fact that an outsider with a box entered the building and asked that this should not happen again in the future.

“12 puppies were brazenly thrown into the administration. One of the residents took responsibility for these animals, but decided to shift it to the municipality, whose powers do not include their maintenance, ”the administration said in a statement. Telegram-channel.

At the same time, the authorities did not abandon the animals. The administration assured that they were not abandoned, washed and fed, volunteers looked after them around the clock. Concerned citizens were urged to take puppies to their homes.

