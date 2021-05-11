Video of the VKontakte group “Overheard by Iskitim”

In the town of Iskitim, Novosibirsk Region, a drunken mother dragged a schoolgirl by her hair down a central street. This was reported by Anastasia Kuleshova, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for Interaction with the Media, her words are quoted on website departments.

The incident was filmed by local residents, the footage appeared in local media and social networks. On the fact of the incident, the investigators organized a pre-investigation check. In the video published in the group “Overheard by Iskitim” In contact with, you can see how the woman grabs the girl by the hair. Caring citizens reprimanded her and threatened to call law enforcement officers, but the Russian woman replied that she had just left the police station, after which she took her daughter there.

An eyewitness to the incident, in an interview with NGS.ru, said that the child is very downtrodden, afraid to answer questions, her clothes look untidy. According to the girl, her mother swore for a long time at the checkpoint at the police station, after which the inspector told her: “We just gave you the child, you are drunk, why are you behaving like that? Why are you doing this in public? “

It is noted that the schoolgirl’s family is dysfunctional; an administrative protocol was drawn up against the parent for dishonest performance of the duties of raising a minor. Her actions will be given a legal assessment for the torture of the girl, and a procedural decision will be made based on the results of the investigation.

