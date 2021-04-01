In Yekaterinburg, a woman disappeared for five days after taking a taxi ride to an unknown destination. She was found alive and well by the employees of the criminal investigation department. The head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region Valery Gorelykh told about this to the Znak.com portal.

38-year-old Russian woman Zulfiya Shaikhulova disappeared on March 26 after taking a taxi. The operatives managed to establish a carrier company and a driver. He said that he drove the woman to her house and dropped her off in the yard. According to him, she was “tipsy, but quite adequate and not included in any criminal history.” However, after the trip, Shaikhulova stopped communicating and appearing on social networks.

A police spokesman suggested that the woman stopped communicating after an altercation with her sister during a party, from where she left by taxi. According to preliminary information, the relatives quarreled over the men. Shaikhulova was called a taxi, she left, after which they could not find her for five days. Volunteers and 20 operatives were involved in her search. Now police officers are interviewing a Russian woman to find out more precise circumstances of the story that happened to her.

Earlier, a livestock breeder from Tuva, Aydash Saryglar, spent seven days in the taiga without food and survived thanks to a push-button telephone, which did not run out despite the frost. Snowmobiles and horses were connected to the search for the Russian. Saryglar got in touch by phone twice a day, trying to describe the area. Rescuers used drones with thermal imagers. The man all this time did not eat anything, but only chewed the snow.