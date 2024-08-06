Mash: 24-year-old girl died during unsuccessful breakthrough of Ukrainian Armed Forces into Kursk region

The girl died during the unsuccessful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region. This became known Telegram-Mash channel.

A 24-year-old resident was seriously injured during the shelling of the city of Sudzha. Doctors were unable to revive her.

As Mash has learned, on August 6, the Kursk city of Sudzha was subjected to a massive attack from Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces used artillery to hit private homes and social facilities and supported the fire with tanks and drones. Then, with the support of heavy equipment, Ukrainian soldiers attempted to storm the state border.

Russian border guards managed to stop the penetration into the Kursk region. At least 20 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were eliminated while trying to break through into the Kursk region.

Before this, footage of the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region, preceding the saboteurs’ attempt to break through, was distributed online. The video showed damaged houses, debris from buildings on the road, and pieces of asphalt torn out by shell strikes.