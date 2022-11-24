News1: 40-year-old Russian woman dies after facelift in South Korea

A Russian citizen died in South Korea after undergoing a facelift in a plastic clinic in the center of Seoul. The agency reports News1 referring to the local police.

The operation was carried out on November 21st. According to law enforcement agencies, during the rehabilitation, the condition of the 40-year-old Russian woman worsened and became critical. They tried to take the woman to another hospital, but she died.

The police filed for an autopsy. The department noted that an investigation into the actions of hospital staff, including a surgeon, an anesthetist and nurses, will be conducted.

This is not the first time that Russians have died after the intervention of plastic surgeons. Earlier, a resident of Moscow died after plastic surgery in a Dagestan clinic. In August 2021, a 31-year-old resident of St. Petersburg died during facial surgery.