A Russian tourist and her husband visited Kemer, Turkey, and were disappointed with the trip. She shared her story with the portal “Tonkosti turizma” (The Subtleties of Tourism), the review was published on the platform “Zen”.

The traveler admitted that they had vacationed at this popular resort several times, but in 2024 it changed for the worse. “The service has weakened, everything has become more expensive. There is practically nothing for tourists in this city, unless you count the resort area and the embankment. There is no desire to come back here again,” – these are the phrases she used to describe her experience.

A Russian woman complained that prices in Kemer had risen so much that “we had to forget about mountains of gifts.” According to her, Chinese-made products were even more expensive there than in Istanbul.

The city itself also left a bad impression on the reader of the publication. “Dirty, with many typical houses, crowded. On every corner there are beggars, brazenly demanding money, and Syrian refugees,” the author of the review was indignant.

Earlier, another Russian tourist visited Turkey and told about the negative aspects that spoiled her vacation. She was dissatisfied with the level of service at the hotel and the rudeness of the staff at the store.