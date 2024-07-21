Russian travel blogger Marina Ershova visited the US and complained that the country “broke people, their psyche and common sense.” She shared her observations in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“We came here hoping for a beautiful trip, hoping that there would be regular products at an affordable price, like in Australia and New Zealand, but we ended up in a country of discount traps,” a Russian woman used to describe her trip.

The traveler explained that American supermarkets offer visitors good discounts if they buy several packages of goods at once.

Related materials:

“There’s a mountain of boxes of soda in the store. Each one contains 12-20 cans of Coca-Cola and Pepsi, and at first glance, nothing special. But here comes the catch of American discounts: if you buy one box, the price is quite normal. But if you buy four or five boxes at once, the cost of each can drops to a ridiculous (for an American) 33 cents,” shared Yershova.

According to her, because of such promotions, Americans buy huge quantities of products at once and after some time throw away more than half of them.

“It feels like the main thing in this country is that you constantly chew something, consume tons of food, wash it down with liters of cheap soda, and at the same time pay, pay, pay,” the author of the publication concluded.

Earlier, the same travel blogger admitted that America made her sad. In particular, the Russian woman was disappointed by local food establishments that smelled like homeless people.