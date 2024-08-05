A Russian tourist visited the popular Georgian resort town of Batumi and admitted that it was one of her worst vacations. She shared her story with “Tinkoff Magazine”.

According to a reader of the publication named Anna, this country is “hyped up and does not live up to the hype.” She also complained about poor service and rudeness. “In no other country have hotel administrators responded to my phrase in English: “Sorry, I don’t understand you,” by saying that I am stupid,” is how the Russian described her experience.

In addition, according to Anna, there was “dirt and devastation” near the city center, and no one cleaned the cabins on the beaches, and there was a “terrible stench” there.

“For the same money, you could have a holiday in Turkey or in the UAE in the off-season on a completely different level. This was my first and last trip to Georgia, I do not recommend it to anyone,” the author of the review concluded.

Earlier, another Russian tourist complained about blocked roads and streets in Batumi, the large number of cars and the dangerous driving habits of local residents. She was also disappointed with Georgian establishments.