A Russian travel blogger visited Thailand, went into a local supermarket and admitted that she was shocked by the prices of meat. She shared her story in her personal blog called “Mom at sea” on the Zen platform.

The author of the publication went to a grocery store in Pattaya with her husband and was amazed at how cheap everything was there. “Okay, it’s cheap, but the most amazing thing is that the prices were exactly the same when we lived in Thailand — from 2013 to 2019. Nothing has changed at all,” the Russian woman used to describe her experience.

According to her, chicken breast in the store cost 75 baht (about 199 rubles), minced chicken – 95 baht (about 252 rubles), chicken legs – 69 baht (about 183 rubles), minced beef – 205 baht (about 544 rubles), and pork – 109 baht (about 289 rubles).

