Russian travel blogger Marina Ershova went to Canada and visited a local supermarket. She shared her impressions in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that the shelves in the store were filled with products that “would easily pass the test of the most fastidious Russian grandmother.”

“Polish kefirs, Ukrainian varenyky, and the familiar “Doctor’s” and “Molochnaya” sausages – it’s as if all of Europe decided to throw a festival for the local Russians. This made me think: how is that possible? We are in Canada, but it feels like we are in some grocery store on the outskirts of Moscow,” the traveler used to describe her experience.

Yershova suggested that Canadians love variety, or that Russians have settled so firmly in the country that they have made their own “corner of home.”

In addition, according to her, Canada amazes with its contrasts: on the one hand, there is incredible nature, which the locals protect, and on the other, there is a vibrant mixture of different cultures.

“This is a country where it seems like everything possible exists and even more. And where you are given surprises every day – be it an unexpected “hello” in Russian or a completely familiar taste in a local cafe,” the Russian woman explained.

Earlier, the same travel blogger described her compatriots living in Canada with the phrase “they really rule here.” She was surprised that there are even more Russians there than in the US, so Russian speech can be heard everywhere.