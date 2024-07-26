A Russian woman visited Turkey and described the hotel with the phrase “it was disgusting to step on even in shoes.” The girl shared her impressions of the vacation with the portal “Tonkosti turizma,” her review was published on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication said that a week’s holiday at the Simlarda hotel complex on the Aegean coast for two adults and a child cost the family 187.2 thousand rubles. According to her, it was the hotel that became the tourists’ biggest disappointment.

“I would like to draw your attention to the cleaning: when we first checked in, there were footprints on the floor,” the traveler explained. “There were stains and drips on the windows. The same goes for the bed linen: I noticed yellow spots on my pillowcase.”

The girl was most shocked by the dirty dish sponge in the kitchen. “I won’t even mention the old, worn-out carpet: it was disgusting to step on even with shoes on,” she added. “The furniture in our villa wasn’t new, but it looked fine.”

Earlier, the Russian woman went to the UAE and described her vacation in the country with the phrase “I prefer Turkey and Russian resorts.” According to the author of the publication, she checked into the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, where no one spoke Russian. In addition, the rooms were rarely cleaned.