A Russian tourist vacationed in a glamping site in the Leningrad Region and complained about the poor living conditions, unsightly grounds, and tasteless food. She shared her impressions with the portal “Tonkosti turizma” (Turism Subtleties), her review was published on the platform “Zen”.

Portal reader Alina noted that the beds in the tents had sagging mattresses, washed-out linens and crumpled pillows, and the heater worked poorly.

“The employee responded to my complaint: “What did you expect when living in a tent?” Well, I would like not to freeze – a normal human desire. I would like the organizers to come up with something so that the guests do not freeze: more powerful heaters, thicker blankets, or even heating – you are supposedly glamping,” – these are the words a Russian woman used to describe her experience.

Alina added that at the entrance to the glamping, guests were greeted by a strong smell of sewage – that’s what the trailer with showers and toilets smelled like. Rows of tents, according to her, stood one after another “without any privacy or design of the territory.”

In addition, the author of the review did not like the food at the glamping. “We had a bed and breakfast, you can’t choose the options, and it’s always a sugar bomb: sweet porridge and syrniki, pancakes or casserole. Eggs, sausages, sandwiches, vegetables are not offered. The grain coffee is disgusting. For lunch and dinner they feed you defrosted food,” she was indignant.

Earlier, another Russian tourist vacationed at a campsite in Crimea and described the vacation as “an acquired taste.” According to him, the guest houses looked more like temporary housing for festivals.